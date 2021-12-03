Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 632.86 ($8.27).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of SHB opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 624.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 616.21. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -2.74. Shaftesbury has a 12-month low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.