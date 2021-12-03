Share Buyback Program Declared by Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Board of Directors

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.25.

Shares of DG traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,154. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

