Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,469. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

