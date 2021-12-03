Shopping Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $37.15 or 0.00065072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market capitalization of $33.87 million and $910,055.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shopping alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.05 or 0.08044052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00092768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,896.58 or 0.99667701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,755 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.