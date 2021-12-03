Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday.

BONH stock opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market cap of £8.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.64. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.62.

In related news, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,000.

Bonhill Group Company Profile

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

