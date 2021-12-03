Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 25.99 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.61).

About Ferro-Alloy Resources

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

