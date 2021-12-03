Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 25.99 ($0.34) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.49. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.61).
About Ferro-Alloy Resources
