Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Rises By 29.2%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:AMPI opened at $9.76 on Friday. Advanced Merger Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Advanced Merger Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

