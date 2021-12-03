Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Declines By 32.1%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.57. 1,678,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.92. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

