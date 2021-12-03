Short Interest in ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Grows By 25.1%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,696,800 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 3,755,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,957.0 days.

AUKUF stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. AMS has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $27.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31.

About AMS

ams AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

