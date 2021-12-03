Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Increases By 27.2%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 586,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 497.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $37.42 on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAUKF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

