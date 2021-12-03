Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Declines By 26.8%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 127,100 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATIF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATIF opened at $3.33 on Friday. ATIF has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21.

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services.

