Short Interest in BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Decreases By 38.0%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of BBTV in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

OTCMKTS BBTVF opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.06. BBTV has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

