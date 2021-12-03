Short Interest in Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Drops By 30.9%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Blackstone Minerals in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BLSTF remained flat at $$0.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42. Blackstone Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

