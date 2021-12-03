Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Rises By 39.8%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the October 31st total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDR. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.56. 52,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.