Short Interest in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declines By 28.8%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 657,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 355,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $779.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $222,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,991,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

