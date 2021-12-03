Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Increases By 24.8%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CLGN opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.94 million and a PE ratio of -134.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

