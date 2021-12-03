Short Interest in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Expands By 22.3%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 31st total of 315,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 201,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,979. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDL. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

