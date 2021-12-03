Short Interest in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Drops By 28.4%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 3,589,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,313,728. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Several research firms have commented on ETRN. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

