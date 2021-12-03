Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Expands By 32.1%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

EUZOF remained flat at $$81.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SA engages in investment activities. It operates through the offices located in Paris, New York, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt, Berlin and Madrid. The company was founded on July 18, 1969 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

