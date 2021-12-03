Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Expands By 32.1%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.
EUZOF remained flat at $$81.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.61. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $81.50 and a 1-year high of $92.43.
Eurazeo Company Profile
