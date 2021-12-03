Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 26.7%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.

Ganfeng Lithium Company Profile

Ganfeng Lithium Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in the Andes Mountains in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; and Avalonia project located in Ireland.

