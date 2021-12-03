Short Interest in Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Rises By 26.7%

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GNENF opened at $18.87 on Friday. Ganfeng Lithium has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93.
