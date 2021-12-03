Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Decreases By 30.8%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HMNF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.17.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HMN Financial by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

