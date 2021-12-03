Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Decreases By 30.8%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
HMNF traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. 292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,354. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. HMN Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.17.
HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.
About HMN Financial
HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.
