Short Interest in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Declines By 26.3%

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 7,795.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 505,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.39. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $139.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.03.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

