Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 37.4%

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2021

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNSTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,907. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNSTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

