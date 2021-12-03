Short Interest in London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Declines By 37.4%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the October 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNSTY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,907. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNSTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

