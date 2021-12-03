Short Interest in Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Rises By 24.9%

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 713,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 571,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRETF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

