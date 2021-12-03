Short Interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Drops By 29.3%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the October 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MoSys by 129.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 27,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoSys by 62.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MoSys in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MoSys stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.14. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

