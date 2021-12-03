Short Interest in Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Expands By 28.6%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,370.0 days.
NNCSF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Nanosonics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.17.
About Nanosonics
