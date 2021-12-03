Short Interest in Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Expands By 28.6%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,370.0 days.

NNCSF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. Nanosonics has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.17.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. Its products include trophon EPR, trophon technology, and trophon2 The company was founded by Maurie Stang on November 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

