Short Interest in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Rises By 59.1%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the October 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NGCA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

