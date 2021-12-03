Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Increases By 37.5%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

OTCMKTS RNMBY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

