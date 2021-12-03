Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Grows By 45.1%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the October 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SAL opened at $50.81 on Friday. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Hoffner acquired 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 122.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

