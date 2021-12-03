Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Grows By 23.1%

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,900 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 635,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 4,001,945 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,809,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,284,000 after purchasing an additional 105,283 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $218,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 32.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,291,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,194 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

SJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

