Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Expands By 63.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sysmex stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.13.

SSMXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

