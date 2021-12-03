Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Grows By 26.4%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 1,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

