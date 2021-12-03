Short Interest in The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Decreases By 23.1%

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NSEC opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. The National Security Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.05%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

