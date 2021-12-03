Short Interest in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Drops By 33.9%

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 225,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEC. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE VEC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,701. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The stock has a market cap of $491.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vectrus by 82.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

