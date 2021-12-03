Short Interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Declines By 39.1%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the October 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $204.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day moving average of $194.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,638 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,638 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,937 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

