Short Interest in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Grows By 36.1%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 911,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WST traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $434.13. 365,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,651. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $424.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

