Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in November

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,100 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the October 31st total of 998,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 117.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GCTAF. Citigroup cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of GCTAF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 1,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

