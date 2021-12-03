Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires 100 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW stock traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $615.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.90, a P/E/G ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $598.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock worth $15,973,935. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.