Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,382 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 134.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 81,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,606. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

