Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 677,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $33,925,000 after purchasing an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 145,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 51,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.24. 305,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,753,893. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

