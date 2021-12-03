Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 906.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.35. 67 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,425. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

