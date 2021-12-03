Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Announces Earnings Results

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signet Jewelers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Signet Jewelers worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

