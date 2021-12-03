Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 77.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $496,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,718 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $210.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

