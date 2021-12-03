SINOVATE (SIN) Reaches One Day Volume of $191,147.00

SINOVATE (CURRENCY:SIN) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One SINOVATE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. SINOVATE has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $191,147.00 worth of SINOVATE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SINOVATE has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003500 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014958 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SINOVATE Coin Profile

SINOVATE (SIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. SINOVATE’s total supply is 663,717,042 coins. The official website for SINOVATE is suqa.org . The Reddit community for SINOVATE is /r/suqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SINOVATE’s official Twitter account is @SUQAfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SINOVATE (SIN) is a new Peer-to-Peer (P2P) digital currency and ecosystem which creates Blockchain products, services, and solutions. SIN embraces this new technology and has executed extensive research, on various ways to educate others and help them implement innovation into their daily lives and businesses. SINOVATE believes in transparency and is open about the current challenges the crypto community faces. To overcome these, an experienced and talented team which works alongside the community has been assembled, paving the way towards mass adoption of cryptocurrency. “

SINOVATE Coin Trading

