SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $302.44

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $302.44, but opened at $292.98. SiTime shares last traded at $289.38, with a volume of 241 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.80, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.03.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 25,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $5,434,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $841,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,209 shares of company stock worth $20,483,655 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after purchasing an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,548,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,842,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

