Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul Buys 16,312 Shares

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, for a total transaction of $592,941.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SIX opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.33. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

