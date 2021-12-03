SKALE Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $81.68 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $856.43 million and approximately $81.68 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00246126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00086825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKL is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,203,115 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

