SkinCoin (SKIN) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $904,095.89 and approximately $54,556.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00240619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.