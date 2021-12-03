Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.90

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 556526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.

Several brokerages have commented on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.