Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $82.90

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 556526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.94.
Several brokerages have commented on SKY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47.
In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Skyline Champion Company Profile (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
