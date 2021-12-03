SmartCash (SMART) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $433,406.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $433,406.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,138.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,174.94 or 0.07856676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.93 or 0.00348013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.30 or 0.00988534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00083076 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.97 or 0.00417711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006204 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.75 or 0.00377788 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

